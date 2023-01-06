2023: Kwankwaso Faults INEC Over Run Off. Carpets PDP /APC On 24 Years Of Ruin.

Advertisement

By Okey Maduforo Awka

Presidential candidate of the New Nigerian People’s Party NNPP Sen Rabiu Kwankwaso yesterday faulted the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC over the likelihood of a run off election come February 25th general election.

He further blamed the duo of the People’s Democratic Party PDP and the All Progressives Congress APC for the socioeconomic ruins of the country in past twenty four years contending that they have no moral justification to present themselves for election before the masses.

Kwankwaso who was in Anambra state to open the party’s offices and to commiserate with the founder and Chairman Board Of Trustees of the party Dr Okechukwu Aniebonam over the demise of his sister said that in the next fifty days a lot of permutations would change and there would be a straight winner.

“Recently we have heard the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC say that there may not be an outright winner in the election; may be that is the situation now but we in the NNPP believe that in the next fifty days so many things are likely going to happen”

“What is obvious is that these so called parties, the PDP and APC are going down every day and it is only our party that is going up and it is only our party that is the National party ”

Kwankwaso also explained that ” I was one of those that participated in the 1995 Constructional Conference as an elected delegate and when we also drafted the 1979 we said that in addition to winning the majority of the lawful votes cast in an election you must have spread which means twenty five percent in at least twenty four states ‘

“The North has nineteen states and the South has seventeen states so wherever you are you need the other side ”

The former governor of Kano state took a swipe on the PDP and APC stating that;

“We have also seen the PDP and APC and their candidates are looking for help and not thinking of the problems of other people and we have also seen what the two parties have done in the last twenty four years or so and these parties have no reason to raise their fingers because they are responsible for the total failure that we are seeing in this country ” he said

Also speaking the Secretary Board Of Trustees of the party Alhaji Buba Galadima noted that the NNPP is the party that would repair the country adding that their candidate Kwankwaso and his campaigns are already sending cold down the spines of other candidates and their parties.

Founder of the NNPP and Chairman Board Of Trustees Dr Boniface Okechukwu Aniebonam described Kwankwaso as a detribalized Nigerian adding that as former Minister for Defense he knows how to fix the problems of insecurity in the country.

“Everything about Kwankwaso is about trust and he is going to bring all Nigerians together and he knows how to fix the problems of insecurity in the country and he would unit the country once again” he noted.

