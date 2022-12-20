Xmas: We’ll deal with you this time —NSCDC warns hoodlums, thugs, others in Anambra

Advertisement



By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Anambra State Command, has assured Nigerians especially those resident in Anambra State of adequate security in the celebration of the 2022 Christmas season; while also assuring to deal with hoodlums, political thugs and other disgruntled elements that may attempt to cause breakdown of law and order in during the festive period.

The Public Relations Officer of the Command, DSC Okadigbo Edwin made this known in a statement signed on behalf of the State Commandant, Isdiore C. Chikere.

According to him, the Command has put plans in place to ensure adequate security measures to Nigerians who would be traveling home to meet their loved ones.

The statement reads: “In view of the expected increase in economic activity, movement of people as well as several church and social activities which may attract large crowds during the forthcoming festive season, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Anambra State Command, under the leadership of Commandant Isdiore C. Chikere wishes to assure the good people of the state of its readiness to perform its statutory responsibility of protection of lives and property of innocent citizens, coupled with all the Critical National Assets and Infrastructure in the State during the celebration.

“The command has put in place adequate security measures in collaboration with sister security agencies and all critical stakeholders to ensure a peaceful and orderly celebration of the Yuletide season.

“Consequently, the State Commandant has ordered the deployment of one thousand, nine hundred and thirty one (1931) officers and men drawn from Tactical Squad, Operations Department, the Anti-Vandal Unit, the Agro-Rangers, Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU), the Rapid Respond Unit ( RRS), Special Female Squad, Chemical, Biological Radioactive Nuclear Energy Unit (CBRNE), Critical National Assets and Infrastructure Protection Department and the Department of Intelligence and Investigation for both foot and mobile patrols as well as fixed–point presence and increased–led operations across churches, event/recreational centres, motor parks, markets identified routes and flash points among others.

“Personnel deployed for this critical assignment are under strict instruction of the state commandant to be civil but firm in the discharge of their duties.

“Furthermore, the Command is prepared to deal with hoodlums, political thugs and other disgruntled elements that may attempt to cause break down of law and order before during and after the festive period.”