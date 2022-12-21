Osun N407.32Bn Debt Profile: Rights group set to approach anti-graft bodies for credible Investigation, possible prosecution

Advertisement



…. Wants DMO DG investigated





Following the controversy surrounding the *indebtedness of Osun State

to the tune of N407.32billion*, a human rights organization, the

Centre for Human Rights and Social Justice (CHRSJ) had concluded plan

to approach the anti-graft bodies of the *Economic and Financial Crime

Commission(EFCC) and Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related

Offences Commission(ICPC) for credible Investigation into the alleged

criminal mismanagement of Osun public funds which lead to bogus

indebtedness on the neck of the State*.



The plan action to be taken by the rights group was imperative in

order to retrieve all the Osun public funds in the private purse of

certain individuals in the State and beyond, noting that every kobo of

Osun fund in the *last ten(10) years* should be accounted for by

*immediate past Governments of Gboyega Oyetola and Rauf Aregbesola

respectfully*.



Saluting Governor Nurudeen Ademola Adeleke for uncovering the covered

in the finances of the State by exposing their Can of Worms in the

financial sector of the State.



It also wants the former *Director General of Osun Debt Management

Office (DMO), Mr. Tunde Adejumo to be investigated* for being an

accomplice in *putting debt of repayment for Twenty-Eight(28) years on

the neck of the State without any tangible justification for the said

loan*.



It added that Adejumo and his co-travelers had mortgaged the future of

the State with unfortunate and unnecessary debts, saying that the

group (CHRSJ) and its sister organization (Civil Societies Coalition

for the Emmancipation of Osun State-CSCEOS) had been vindicated with

the ongoing open secret on the present financial status of the State

from the new administration of Governor Nurudeen Ademola Adeleke.



It would be recalled recently that the new Governor of the State,

Senator Jackson Ademola Adeleke had raised an alarm over the state of

indebtedness of the State to the tune of *N407.32billion* when he took

over the reign of the State as *6th Executive Governor on November

27th, 2022*.



It was learnt that *Office of the Accountant General of the State

submitted the debt profile of the State as at 30th November, 2022, to

Governor Adeleke so as to know that his Government inherited eight

outstanding loan facilities, apart from N76billion salaries and

pension debts, from former Governor Gboyega Oyetola administration*.



Governor Adeleke disclosed this penultimate week when he meet with

traditional rulers in the State by informing them that the *repayment

for the loan range from period of sixteen (16) months to about twenty-

eight years*.



Commending Governor Adeleke for starting his Government on the

pedestrial of transparency and open door government, the rights group

praying for Adeleke to have successful tenure of office.



In a signed press statement by CHRSJ’s Executive Chairman, Comrade

Adeniyi Alimi Sulaiman on the mind boggling issue and copies were made

available to newsmen on Monday, *the group blamed former Governor

Gboyega Oyetola over his failure to handover to the new Governor of

the State the liability and asset by not constituting the then

Government transition Committee like that of Senator Ademola Adeleke

before November 27th, 2022 handing over date*.



It alleged that Governor Oyetola had something to hide about the

finances of the State then and that was reason why he refused to

constitute his own transition Committee for proper handing over to

incoming Government of Senator Ademola Adeleke then.



Governor Adeleke further declared that former Governor Oyetola *must

explain how the N331 Billion borrowed in the name of Osun State was

expended, with no obvious infrastructural development to justify this

huge debt, adding that Oyetola must explain how the N18 Billion Bridge

Loan taken after he lost the election on July 16, 2022, was expended*.



Senator Adeleke added that Oyetola should come forward to also explain

*why Osun state is owing salaries and pensions to the tune of N76

Billion after collecting a N50 Billion Salary Bail Out Loan from the

Federal Government*.



The *rights group therefore, insisted that they would soon forward the

Petition Letter to the anti-graft agencies over the criminal

mismanagement of Osun public funds in the last ten(10) years which

former Governor Gboyega Oyetola involved*.