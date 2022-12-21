Osun N407.32Bn Debt Profile: Rights group set to approach anti-graft bodies for credible Investigation, possible prosecution

…. Wants DMO DG investigatedFollowing the controversy surrounding the *indebtedness of Osun Stateto the tune of N407.32billion*, a human rights organization, theCentre for Human Rights and Social Justice (CHRSJ) had concluded planto approach the anti-graft bodies of the *Economic and Financial CrimeCommission(EFCC) and Independent Corrupt Practices and other RelatedOffences Commission(ICPC) for credible Investigation into the allegedcriminal mismanagement of Osun public funds which lead to bogusindebtedness on the neck of the State*.The plan action to be taken by the rights group was imperative inorder to retrieve all the Osun public funds in the private purse ofcertain individuals in the State and beyond, noting that every kobo ofOsun fund in the *last ten(10) years* should be accounted for by*immediate past Governments of Gboyega Oyetola and Rauf Aregbesolarespectfully*.Saluting Governor Nurudeen Ademola Adeleke for uncovering the coveredin the finances of the State by exposing their Can of Worms in thefinancial sector of the State.It also wants the former *Director General of Osun Debt ManagementOffice (DMO), Mr. Tunde Adejumo to be investigated* for being anaccomplice in *putting debt of repayment for Twenty-Eight(28) years onthe neck of the State without any tangible justification for the saidloan*.It added that Adejumo and his co-travelers had mortgaged the future ofthe State with unfortunate and unnecessary debts, saying that thegroup (CHRSJ) and its sister organization (Civil Societies Coalitionfor the Emmancipation of Osun State-CSCEOS) had been vindicated withthe ongoing open secret on the present financial status of the Statefrom the new administration of Governor Nurudeen Ademola Adeleke.It would be recalled recently that the new Governor of the State,Senator Jackson Ademola Adeleke had raised an alarm over the state ofindebtedness of the State to the tune of *N407.32billion* when he tookover the reign of the State as *6th Executive Governor on November27th, 2022*.It was learnt that *Office of the Accountant General of the Statesubmitted the debt profile of the State as at 30th November, 2022, toGovernor Adeleke so as to know that his Government inherited eightoutstanding loan facilities, apart from N76billion salaries andpension debts, from former Governor Gboyega Oyetola administration*.Governor Adeleke disclosed this penultimate week when he meet withtraditional rulers in the State by informing them that the *repaymentfor the loan range from period of sixteen (16) months to about twenty-eight years*.Commending Governor Adeleke for starting his Government on thepedestrial of transparency and open door government, the rights grouppraying for Adeleke to have successful tenure of office.In a signed press statement by CHRSJ’s Executive Chairman, ComradeAdeniyi Alimi Sulaiman on the mind boggling issue and copies were madeavailable to newsmen on Monday, *the group blamed former GovernorGboyega Oyetola over his failure to handover to the new Governor ofthe State the liability and asset by not constituting the thenGovernment transition Committee like that of Senator Ademola Adelekebefore November 27th, 2022 handing over date*.It alleged that Governor Oyetola had something to hide about thefinances of the State then and that was reason why he refused toconstitute his own transition Committee for proper handing over toincoming Government of Senator Ademola Adeleke then.Governor Adeleke further declared that former Governor Oyetola *mustexplain how the N331 Billion borrowed in the name of Osun State wasexpended, with no obvious infrastructural development to justify thishuge debt, adding that Oyetola must explain how the N18 Billion BridgeLoan taken after he lost the election on July 16, 2022, was expended*.Senator Adeleke added that Oyetola should come forward to also explain*why Osun state is owing salaries and pensions to the tune of N76Billion after collecting a N50 Billion Salary Bail Out Loan from theFederal Government*.The *rights group therefore, insisted that they would soon forward thePetition Letter to the anti-graft agencies over the criminalmismanagement of Osun public funds in the last ten(10) years whichformer Governor Gboyega Oyetola involved*.


