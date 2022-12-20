Soludo ups Anambra civil servants’ wages by 10 per cent, pledges more

Advertisement



By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Civil servants in Anambra State, on Tuesday, let out a wide exclamation of joy as the Executive Governor of the State, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo announced N15,000 Christmas package as well as 10 per cent wage increment for every civil servant in the state, with effect from January, next year.

The Governor made the announcement at the 2022 Public Service Day celebration in the state, which held at the Jerome Udorji Secretariat in Awka, Anambra State capital.

Speaking at the event, Governor Soludo appreciated the civil servants for massively voting him into office and for continuously supporting his administration through their labours and contributions towards the successful execution of his projects and programs for Ndị Anambra. He hinted that government passes through ministries, departments and agencies for project execution

According to the Governor, the 10 per cent wage increment for civil servants starting from next year and the N15,000 Christmas package are his administration’s token of appreciation and motivation for more productivity. He also wondered how civil servants have been coping with the incessant increases in the prices of items, while the income remains stagnant.

While noting that his administration will continue to push with its five pillars of development; the Governor highlighted some of the achievements so far recorded in various sectors by his government; while also revealing further developmental and welfare-enhancement plans for the state the people of the state. He reassured his commitment to prudent management of the state resources, adding that security, law and order will come back to the state.

Earlier in his address, the State Head of Service, Theodora Igwegbe, highlighted the performance of the present administration in the state, the challenges of civil servants and public service reform to improve productivity and quicken service delivery time.

She announced that Governor Soludo has approved the training of Anambra State civil servants on ICT to enable public service in Anambra State become technology driven.

She promised on behalf of the state workforce; full dedication and support to the governor and state government, assuring to work assiduously towards fulfilling the programmes and policies of Governor Soludo, aimed at transforming the state into a livable and prosperous homeland.

In a vote of thanks, Mr Chidi Erike thanked Governor Soludo for his dedication towards a greater Anambra State and promised the support of public servants.

The event featured presentation of certificates to deserving public servants, cutting of cake, among others.

Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Solo Chukwulobelu; Commissioner for Information, Mr Paul Nwosu; and National President of ASATU, Titus Akpudo, were also present at the event, among other dignitaries.