Transfer: We would like Messi to come back – Barcelona president, Laporta

Messi left the LaLiga club for Paris Saint-Germain in 2021, after almost 20 years of winning countless trophies at the Nou Camp.

The 35-year-old’s initial two-year contract with PSG ends in the summer, but he has reportedly agreed an extension until the summer of 2024.

But Laporta is confident that Messi would return to the club in the future.

Barcelona president, Joan Laporta has said the club would “very much” like Lionel Messi to return to the club.

“For us, he is the best player of all time.

“We have had him here and I am convinced that in his heart he is a Culé and will always be linked to Barça.

“Whether or not he comes back as a player, at the moment he is at PSG and we would very much like him to come back one day, but we will see,” Laporta told club media, per Barca Universal.