Oxlade & Camila Cabello – KU LO SA

Last week, Oxlade global smash Ku Lo Sa was treated with an international remix with Camila Cabello. This week, the official music video for the track has been unveiled. The Ozedikus-produced track has been met with rave reviews from fans and critics alike since its release.

The wishes of love and call for intimacy now get an assist from Cuban-American singer, Camila Cabello. The chemistry between both singers is amazing, the music video is an attestation as it features scenes of Ox and Camila all frisky and jolly.

The video was directed by Boma Iluma.

Watch below.