Terrorists Kill 39 in Two Kaduna Communities, Raze Houses – ARISE NEWS

Advertisement



At least 39 people have been killed in an attack on Malagum 1 and Sokwong communities of Kagoro Chiefdom, Kaura Local Government Area of Kaduna state.

It was learnt that among those killed, were a man, his wife and son.

Several others were said to be missing while many houses were reportedly burnt.

Earlier reports had put the number of deaths at 28.

However s source in the area said the 11 corpses were discovered in bushes while others died of injuries sustained

A community leader in the area told THISDAY in a telephone chat that the attack occurred on Sunday at about 11pm and lasted for over an hour.

He said there is serious tension in the communities as angry youths were insisting that they be allowed to go into the bushes to search for those missing.

The community leader who pleaded anonymity said he counted eight corpses when he visited Malagun 1 this morning.

“I personally saw eight corpses myself this morning in Malagun 1.

“I also counted up to six burnt houses before some youths started to protest and I left immediately because I didn’t want to be caught in any fracas.

“But the report that is reaching me now is that 21 corpses were picked in Malagun 1, some people are still missing. Nobody knows where they are.

“It is possible that they could have ran to some other houses or to the bushes for safety”, he said.

He said, “Women were crying following the killing of their children or husbands.

“I know somebody whose father, mother and brother were killed”, said.

He added that the police and operatives of the joint task force had been deployed to the affected places.

According to agency reports, the Council Chairman of Kaura LGA, Mathias Siman, confirmed the incident but said could only confirm the killing of seven people in Sokwong community.

The attacks came barely five days after three people were killed in a similar manner in Malagum 1.

The council chairman said almost all the houses in Sokwong Community were completely razed down by the terrorist adding that he was yet to confirm the killings in Malagum 1.

The council chairman called on residents of the areas to remain calm as security agencies were being deployed to carry out investigation in to the attacks .

However, the speaker of Kaura I Legislative Council, Atuk Stephen, according to reports, confirmed that 22 people were killed in the attack on Malagum 1, while eight were said to have been killed in Sokwong.

Atuk described the killings as barbaric and called on the federal government and security agencies to redouble their efforts in curtailing renewed killings in the area.

The spokesman of the Kaduna State Police command, Mohammed Jalige, could not be reached when contacted as his mobile phone was switched off.

Meanwhile the Kaduna state chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), has condemned the killings.

Joseph Hayab, state chairman of the association, described the action as barbaric and a strategy to scared the people from exercising the rights.

Hayab said urged the government to ensure that those who committed the evil must be fished out and brought to justice.

The statement said, “The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Kaduna State Chapter is mourning the death of over 28 innocent defenseless people of the Mallagum community in the Kagoro area who were brutally slaughtered last night.

“This massacre has further proven that the killers of the Southern Kaduna people have not yet been neutralized as claimed.”

“The federal government and the security agencies must not let the killers escape. Those who committed this evil must be fished out, arrested, and brought to face justice.

“These renewed killings may be a strategy to scare the people from exercising their rights and to further increase fear and impoverish them.

“Accordingly, CAN condemn this barbaric act in the strongest terms but appeal for calm, calling on the government and security to rise to the duty of protecting lives and property”.