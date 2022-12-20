Davido announces date as he hints at release of new song

Advertisement



This comes after the singer returned to social media on the same day he made his first show performance after weeks of mourning the loss of his first son.

Internationally recognized Afrobeat singer, Davido Adeleke, announces date while hinting at the release of a new song.

Following the FIFA World Cup soundtrack performance with Trinidad Cardona and Aisha in Qatar, O.B.O took to the micro-blogging platform, Twitter, to hint at anticipation for a new song.

In a tweet, Davido asked his fans to anticipate his return to the entertainment industry to do what he knows how to do best.