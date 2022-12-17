Simon Ekpa not arrested – Igbo Think Tank ITT Responds to Inquirers, Condemns Bloody Sit at Home

Advertisement



Igbo Think Tank ITT , a body of professionals and activists bent on Turning Igboland into Japan of Africa, do hereby responds to concerned inquiries from Nigerians over the news that Simon Ekpa is arrested by Interpol.

ITT declares the news false and states that as at 6am 17th December, Simon Ekpa is in his Finland home with his family.

ITT is still engaging all feuding elements in IPOB for truce so that peace will return to South East, Senseless Sit at Home abolished, and peaceful conduct of 2023 polls.

Igbo Think Tank ITT hereby condemns the murder, arson and destruction of properties in IMO , Enugu and Ebonyi States by agents of Auto Pilot branch of IPOB enforcing Six day Sit at Home.

ITT also condemns the frequent abductions, arson and murder of Hausa Truck and Bus Drivers in various locations in the South East by the secessionists , which though unreported in the media, is creating tension in the North. ITT also condemns the spate of attacks on farmlands in Eha-Amufu and calls on the military authorities to fish out the perpetrators without delay.

ITT warns that it will cancel all the processes to unite the two feuding groups if the spate of killings in the name of enforcing Sit at Home continues again.

Igbo Think Tank condemns the bloody activities of Auto-Pilot and asks Simon Ekpa to caution his boys.

ITT thanks all alliances and networks that cooperated with its agents to hold the public space from collapsing into the hands of hoodlums during the unfortunate Six Days.

ITT warns that elections should not be disrupted in the South East and asks Simon Ekpa, IPOB Auto Pilot Commander to have a rethink.

–

Rev Obinna Akukwe

Vice Chairman BoT

Igbo Think Tank