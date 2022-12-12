Police refute reports of attack around new-found oil site in Bauchi State

Advertisement



Police in Bauchi State on Monday dismissed a viral report that 10 persons were killed by assailants in Alkaleri Local Government Area where oil was recently discovered.

Police spokesman in the state, SP Ahmad Wakil, stated in Bauchi that the report was false in its entirety.

He added that the report could undermine efforts by the police and other security services to curtail crime in the state.

“It is necessary to point out that the police command has recorded tremendous successes in its fight against insecurity, especially around the Alkaleri axis.

“Sequel to the inauguration of the Kolmani Oil Field, the command deployed more operational assets and intensified intelligence gathering, and visibility patrols to decimate activities of non-state actors in the area,’’ Wakil stated.

The police advised media organisations to always verify and authenticate reports from credible sources for factual reportage.