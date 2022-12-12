Kanu”s Steward Faces Extradition From UK. As Tension Heightens Over Possible Arrest In Nigeria.

Advertisement



There is growing apprehension within members of the Indigenous People Of Biafra IPOB that one of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu personal stewards may be extradited back to Nigeria from the United Kingdom.

The steward Mr Emeka Ani is currently facing the Ukvisas administrative removal to Nigeria based on contending issues which according to members of IPOB in the United Kingdom may result to his arrest on arrival in Nigeria.

According to the Concerned IPOB Lawyers who in a release to reporters in Awka Anambra state signed by Bar Uchenna Okesieme ;

“We the Concerned Lawyers of Indigenous People Of Biafra IPOB wish to express our fears and apprehension over the fate of one of our members Mr Kingsley Emeka Ani over his visa issues.

“Sir you are aware of the fate of our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and other numerous members who are dying in detention as well as those who had died in the process”

“In the light of this we appeal to the authorities of the United Kingdom to tamper justice with mercy by not extraditing Ani back to Nigeria”

“Be informed that Ani has several dependants that see him as their last hope and only benefactor and his forceful return to Nigeria and ultimate arrest and detention by the Nigerian government would spell doom for him and his family members ”

“Even when the courts in Nigeria had ruled in a judgement that our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu should be released the Nigerian government has chosen not to obey the court ruling which is a strong indication that the extradition of Me Kingsley Emeka Ani would surely be arrested and his life cannot be safe ” he pleaded.

Okesieme lamented that Biafran agitators have suffered under what he called the tyranny authorities in Nigeria adding that even those that were extradited could not link up with their relatives at home and were arrested and their where about not known at the moment.