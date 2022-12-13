Police arrest man for alleged robbery, murder in Ogun

The Police Command in Ogun, on Tuesday said it has arrested a 28-year-old man, Moses Ayomide, for alleged robbery and killing of one Qudus Popolola at Ijoko axis of Agbado area of the state.

The Police Spokesperson in the state, SP Abimbola Oyeyemi, made this known in a statement issued to newsmen in Ota, Ogun, saying that the suspect was arrested on Sunday.

Oyeyemi explained that the suspect was arrested following a distress call received by policemen at Agbado Divisional Headquarters, that armed robbers were operating at Fadahunsi Ijoko area of Agbado, in Ifo local government area of Ogun state.

He said that upon the distress call, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Agbado Division, SP Awoniyi Adekunle, quickly led his men to the scene of the incident.

Oyeyemi said that it was later discovered that the armed robbers were escaping after robbing one Bashirat Anibire, a Point of Sale (POS) operator of her bag containing a cash of N400,000 and her phone.

He added that the robbers also shot and killed one 25-year-old Qudus Popoola, and also injured one Faleye Oluwaseun,” he said.

Oyeyemi also said that the robbers were hotly chased, and with the help of youths in the area, one of them, Moses Ayomide, was apprehended, while others escaped.

The PPRO explained further that the injured victim was rushed to hospital for medical attention while corpse of the deceased was released to the family on request that they need to bury him in accordance with their religious belief.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the robbers who are three in number, came on a motorcycle without light at about 7 p.m. and attacked Bashirat Anibire who was just closing from her POS shop.

“The victim managed to escape from the robbers, but while running away with her seven-year-old son, the robbers got hold of the son which made the woman to run back in order to save her son.

“It was in the process that the robbers were able to snatch her bag.

“The shout for help from the woman attracted the youths of the area who started pursuing the robbers while distress call was also made to the police.

“It was in their bid to escape from the scene that the deceased and one other were shot by the robbers,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to the State Criminal Investigation Department for discreet investigation.

The CP also sent a condolence message to the family of the deceased, and assured them that the Command will do everything possible to apprehend the escaped members of the gang.