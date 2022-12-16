Kizz Daniel – Cough (Odo)

Advertisement



Kizz Daniel returns with the official music video for Cough, Video Directed by dK (Director K).

EMPIRE released “COUGH” as a follow up to Kizz Daniel’s last hit song ‘BUGA’ (Lololo). BUGA, produced by Reward Beatz gat the combination Kizz Daniel and Tekno’s melodies. The track is off their newly released compilation album titled, ‘Where We Came From’ (WWCF).

Originally released on May 4, 2022, “Buga” talks about money, motivation, and jamboree and was an instant hit upon release. The song became the most Shazam song in the world. Buga was also reported to have accumulated 1 million streams within 24 hours of release on Boomplay and peaked in countries such as Nigeria, Ghana, Cameroon, Benin and Sierra Leone.

Notably, the song has enjoyed groundbreaking moments on the music landscape. It recently surpassed 100 Million views on YouTube and to celebrate this milestone Kizz Daniel decides to bless our screen with the music video for his second 2022 hit- Cough (ODO).

Watch video below