Imo Incessant Killings: Unknown Gunmen Are Part Of Gov’ Uzodimma’s Security Convoy- Ohanaeze Youths allege

The Apex Socio-cultural youth organization of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide Ohanaeze Youth Council OYC has called on the Governor of Imo State Senator Hope Uzodimma to immediately investigate the current, secret killings and robberies perpetrated by the security team attached to the latter’s convoy.

The national President Ohanaeze Youth Council Igboayaka O. Igboayaka has who raised the alarm today, while addressing newsmen in Owerri, the State’s capital, insisted that Governor Uzodinma must scrutinize the security men attached to his convoy, whom he accused of intimidating and victimising Imolites, “with weapons wearing fierce looking faces.”

The embittered Igbo youth leader ordered that the true identities of the hoodlums be uncovered, in order for Ndigbo to know who their adversaries are and, wage war against such.

Speaking, Igboayaka said:

“These Force men that have uncommon beard styles has an indisputable resemblance of the information on the desk of Ohanaeze Youth Council that certain gunmen have been robbing, killing and intimidating innocent Igbo people and at the same time, dispossess them of their cars and monies.

“We, therefore, compel the Executive Governor of Imo State to awaken from his slumber, whatsoever and fish out those bad elements disguised as uniform men and perpetuating unprintable crimes.

The identity of these uniform men whose beards are styles that always with big stick in governors convoys must as a matter of urgency be revealed to Ndigbo.

They target only flashy cars, intimidate the persons by alleging saying if the person tries to get into an argument with them, they tag him ESN members and kill the fellow, with impunity they rob the person of his car and money, and in most cases, they force their victims to make mobile transfer of funds.

“We, therefore, call our amiable and workaholic Governor of Imo State, His Excellency Sen. Hope Uzodinma to fish out these criminal elements as they have already brought in Imo state under siege. Imolites now leave in the fear of the unknown. So, the Governor should make haste and arrest these uniform men in his company.

We also implore the Governor to thoroughly investigate their bank accounts, including their wives’ and friends’ bank accounts.