The Imo State Executive Council has approved an estimated of N474billion appropriation for the 2023 fiscal year.

According to a press release by the Chief press secretary to the Governor, Oguwike Nwachukwu, this decision was taken after the executive Council meeting on Wednesday, December 14, 2022.

The Council said the governor Sen. Hope Uzodimma is set to present the budget proposal to the legislative arm of the government at the Imo State House of Assembly.

The Council also approved a proposal by the Governor to empower 25,000 Imo indigenes on Friday, December 16, 2022.

The council said Government is also making efforts to ensure that night landing facilities at Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport are installed before the Christmas to enable travelers coming into the state land at the State’s airport instead of going through the Port Harcourt airport.

The Council also noted with satisfaction that President Muhammadu Buhari has approved all expenses incurred on Imo Airport by the State government in terms of infrastructure provision and renovation be refunded, including the amount the government is expending on the ongoing dualization of the roads to ease movement from Ngor Okpala to the airport.