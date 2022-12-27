Gov Umahi Orders Arrest Of APC Chairman, APC House Of Rep Candidate Over Murder Of 3 Persons

Advertisement



From Mba Nnenna- Abakaliki.

Governor David Nweze Umahi has directed the immediate arrest and prosecution of the State APC Chairman, Chief Stanley Emegha and Candidate for Afikpo North/Afikpo South Federal Constituency, Chief Eni Uduma Chima for their roles in the murder of three persons in Ekoli Edda.

Governor Umahi gave the directive during an on the spot assessment of the level of damages in the area.

Investigation from Police Command in Ebonyi states that the incident was as a result of struggle for supremacy between the two political stalwarts in Ekoli-Edda, Afikpo South LGA, Ebonyi State.

According to a press release issued by PPRO Chris Anyanwu, a distress call was received on 26th December that sporadic shootings and killings were going on at Ekoli-Edda between Ebubeagu operatives who accompanied the State APC Chairman, Chief Stanley Okoro Emegha, and another group of men purported to be loyalists to the immediate past Council Chairman, Hon. Chima Eni, who is also the APC flag-bearer for National House of Representative in the area.

“It was further gathered that the open shoot-out was not farfetched from previous grudges existing among the two factions. In the process, a youth leader identified as Eseni Kalu Egwu was fatally wounded, later rushed to a neighbouring hospital at Ohafia, Abia State where he was confirmed dead.”

Angered by his death, the youths of the area mobilized and went on rampage, killing Eme Orji, a younger brother to the State APC Chairman and Inspector of Police attached to SPU. The irate youths equally set ablaze the village house of Chief Stanley Okoro, his Toyota Hillux van and a Toyota SIENNA space bus belonging to the Police Command’s Tactical Teams.

When the Tactical Team were despatched to the scene to take control of situation, they were ambushed by the youths of the area at the village entrance. However, the operatives manoeuvred unhurt.

Meanwhile the corpses of the deceased persons have been deposited at different morgues. Two suspects were arrested among the irate youths while others are still at large.

The Governor also directed the Commissioner of Police to arrest all those connected with the incident and ensure they face justice.

The Governor while announcing the suspension of all social gatherings in Edda until normalcy returns, urged the Commissioner of Police to saturate the area with security presence to forestall further breakdown of law and order.