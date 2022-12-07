Don’t allow yourselves to be used to subvert rule of law – Madumere cautions security officers

Advertisement



The Managing Director of NIGSHINE INDUSTRY LTD, Ugochukwu Madumeree has raised the alarm over plans by the Mr, Chen Xiao Meng to use some Nigerian security agents to surbvert extant proceedings of the Court of appeal.

Mr. Madumere said that there is incontrovertible evidence that Mr.Chen has perfected plans in collaboration with some security oparatives to brake into a warehouse and carte away with goods seized by the court pending the determination of police investigations, the surprisng thing is that the court and its bailiff who took inventory of the siezed goods are unaware of this heinous plot.

He recounted that Mr Chen and his cronies took his company to court sometimes in 2014 over patent rights of the AKT bulbs and Lightings, that Federal High Court in Lagos presided over by Honourable Justice Buba affirmed the Trade Mark registration Certificate of our client as the true and authentic and consequently the owner of the Trade-Mark “Akt”

According to him on 21st of January 2022 the Federal Highcourt Court in Abuja in Suit N0: FHC/ABJ/CS/56/2022 presided over by Honourable Justice Taiwo Taiwo gave a ruling at the instance of the police ordering the police to evacuate all the Exhibit i.e goods in issue to a safe warehouse pending the determination of the investigation, That upon compliance and enforcement of the said Court Order which

evecuation will take at least 7days, Mr.Chen on the 3rd day connived with thugs to disrupt the enforcement of the said court order, leading to a fatal injury of the bailiff of the court whose duty was to take inventory of the of the enforcement, this eventually truncated the complete enforcement of the order of the Court and consequently led to the expiration of the same being an Order obtained via an Ex-parte Application.

In furtherance to the foregoing the police made another apllication for the extension of the Order to enable her deploy manpower in enforcing the court Order, the Court refused the latter application, this neccessated an Appeal before the Court Of Appeal Abuja.

A competent appeal has been entered with records transmitted and Motion for stay of execution also filled in July 2022. The defendants (Mr Chen )having been served has filed their counter applications joining issues with the Appellant/ Applicant, the court also have slated 9th of March 2022 for hearing of the said Applications and Appeal.

“But, to our surprise, Mr Chen in collaboration with the law enforcement agency is interested in tampering with the subject matter of appeal despite being aware of the date for hearing.

However, Madumere insisted, that the police is aware of the fact that defendant is accused of forgery, having purportedly forged a document of Trade-mark belonging to his company and was formally charged in Lagos state Magistrate court where he absconded from proceedings for over a year determining for himself when to appear before the court.

That the office of the Attorney General is siezed of this matter and have consistently written to the Police to speed up investigations and do the needful on the matter.

Therefore, this is a call to the security operatives and the Attorney General of The Federation to be weary of Mr Chen and his cohorts and to also note that any attempt to apply self help on a matter before the court in disregard to the proceeding of the Apellate court will attract contempt Charges.

We are mindful and watchful of the manner this matter will be handled bearing in mind the recent disposition of the Courts in relation to issues bordering on contempt and disregard of Judicial authorities and proceedings.

Meanwhile, the case is being investigated by Anti-Fraud section of the Force CIID Area 10 Abuja