CNPP Tackles Critics Of New CBN Withdrawal Limits, Says Getting Leadership Right Is Worth Every Sacrifice

Advertisement



Conference Of Nigeria Political Parties (CNPP) has said that critics of the new cash withdrawal limits imposed by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) are missing the key gains of the policy, especially ahead of the 2023 general elections.

In a statement signed by its Secretary General, Chief Willy Ezugwu, the CNPP stated that “Nigerians are suffering today because of bad governance and every sacrifice towards getting the right leadership into offices from 2023 is worth it.

“Bad governance is a product of Nigeria’s flawed electoral processes over the years which threw bad and corrupt leaders on the masses. This became the case as a result of highly monetised electoral processes.

“But, any process that will minimize the domination of the Nigerian political space by moneybags and corrupt politicians, is worth whatever sacrifices by the ordinary citizens, who bear the brunts of bad governance the most.

“Secondly, information available in public domain shows how several millions, if not billions, of naira notes got mutilated and became of no use where the country’s thieving leaders stashed the cash, thereby denying the economy, especially the banks the liquidity for productive enterprise.

“Poor fiscal policies in the country over the years is as a result of having the wrong persons in public offices due to electoral process that abhors level playing ground.

“Therefore, the CBN should be commended, rather than criticised for the fresh cash withdrawal limits.

“Mr. Godwin Emefiele as the CBN Governor is unarguably the hero of Nigerian democracy and champion of good governance by virtue of the twin policies of redesigning of the naira notes and the reviewed cash withdrawal limits, with a perfect timing of the dates for implementations.

“The CNPP urges the President Muhammadu Buhari administration, and by extention, all security agencies and anti-graft bodies to act swiftly to ensure that no politician or highly placed individual influences banks to circumvent the cash withdrawal policy.

“We also call on all well-meaning Nigerians to support the CBN policy on cash control as part of efforts to secure the future of the country, particularly ahead of the 2023 general elections”, the CNPP stated.