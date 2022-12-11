AA condemns alleged attacks in Imo , urges investigation

Advertisement



The Action Alliance (AA) has condemned alleged Friday attack on Uruala community in Ideato North Local Government Area of Imo, calling for thorough investigation and prosecution of culprits.

AA National Chairman Mr Keneth Udeze said this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

Udeze, who is an indigine of the area, said the alleged dastardly act called for security agencies to immediately swing into action, investigate and prosecute those found guilty.

“The AA condemns in strong terms, the dastardly act in Uruala community on Friday.

“AA calls on all security agencies to fish out the perpetrators, we also call on the youth and community vigilantes to gather the intelligence necessary for ensuring that lives and property of the community’s inhabitants are protected.

“Uruala in Ideato North LGA is a very peaceful community and so the lives and property of inhabitants should be well protected henceforth,” he said.

Udeze said the sight of the attacks going viral in social media was disturbing.

He recalled that “Mr Aloy Ejimakor, one of the lawyers of the leader of the Indigenous People Of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, who is also from the Uruala community lamented the attack via his verified Twitter handle.

“Ejimakor shared a video on his Twitter handle on Friday, showing burning properties.

” “On Dec. 9, several armed men invaded my hometown, attacked my relatives, vandalised their property and set fire to our main marke five minutes away from my house.

“It’s a day that will forever live in infamy. I’m very upset; my people are very upset,” he said.

Udeze urged members of the community to remain vigilant, calm and peaceful while security operative did the needful by investigating, providing security and protecting lives and property.