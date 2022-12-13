Anthony Joshua splits from second coach in year after Oleksandr Usyk loss as he heads to US to replace Robert Garcia

Advertisement



Anthony Joshua has split with coach Robert Garcia – as promoter Eddie Hearn confirmed the Brit is in the US building a new team.

The two-time heavyweight world champion ended his relationship with long-term trainer Rob McCracken following his first defeat at the hands of Oleksandr Usyk last year and brought in Garcia.

Joshua is said to have split from Garcia and is in the US putting a ‘new’ team together.

He then tried to get revenge over Usyk in August and went with a gameplan formulated by Garcia, but ultimately came up short in the rematch, losing in Saudi Arabia vis split decision.

Rumours of a split sparked after Garcia was mistranslated as criticising Joshua in a Spanish interview.

However, Joshua’s promoter, Matchroom chief Hearn, confirmed the heavyweight is in the US putting a new team together.

Hearn told Behind The Gloves: “No, he is good. He is out in America at the moment working on his new team.