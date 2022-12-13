How Southeast may Wish to Play the 2023 National Politics

Advertisement



The seasonal promise of second Niger Bridge repeated by former PDP Presidents including former President Goodluck Jonathan, has been ended by President Buhari, who was not supported by the Southeast to become President.

The lesson really, is that politics can bring strange results. How can a loved and supported President not fulfill the promise of a major infrastructure to his major support base, but a president not loved and not supported has fulfilled that promise.

Therefore, what this tells is that the Southeast can benefit significantly from any government in power, if its politics are right. If President Buhari can undertake the second Niger Bridge and complete it on record time, despite the gap in political support, then, going forward, the Southeast must do well to arrange its eggs better in different baskets.