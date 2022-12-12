Alleged gunmen attack: Ebonyi Govt. assures citizens of safety

Advertisement



The Ebonyi Government has assured residents of the state of their safety, following the alleged gunmen’s attacks in Abakaliki and other parts of the state on Monday.

The development forced banks, business centres, shops and markets to shut down, while private and commuter-vehicles withdrew from the major roads.

Meanwhile, the Security Consultant to the State Government, Chief Stanley Okoro-Emegha, has issued a statement, advising government officials, civil servants and other residents not to panick.

Okoro-Emegha urged the people to go about their normal businesses.

He threw more light on the security breach that gave rise to the situation.

According to him, what happened in the state was misconstrued and escalated by unscrupulous elements to cause panic and apprehension among the people.

“For clarity purposes, it was a gang of hoodlums that invaded the Ahiaofuru axis of the Abakaliki/Enugu highway.

“They partially attacked a provision shop, causing a stir around the area.

“No life was lost as being circulated by rumour mongers and enemies of the state,” he stated.

Okoro-Emegha, who is also the state Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, added that the government’s programme scheduled for Monday would still take place.

“The state government is fully in control of the situation.

“The Ebubeagu operatives and other security agencies have been drafted to strategic locations in the state.

“There would be steady patrols by these operatives to secure the citizens and their property.

“Security operatives would still clampdown on the hoodlums and duly prosecute them,” the statement added.

Also, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, SP Chris Anyanwu, assured the public that the state was calm.

“There is no cause for alarm.

“I will provide updates, if there is anything to the contrary,” Anyanwu said in an interview with.