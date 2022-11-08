[Video] To Hell With Atiku – Ortom

Advertisement



The political season of the 2023 presidential campaign has finally come to full bloom as the actors appear clearer and more emboldened on the political theater of play. This is as one of the major political parties, the Peoples Democratic Party [PDP], find themselves embroiled in a potent quagmire that threatens to truncate the presidential dreams of the PDP candidate, Alhaji Abubakar Atiku.

Yesterday, the Governor of Benue State in a speech to the people of Benue State called for the people of Benue to withdraw their suppose for Atiku’s presidential dreams. He started that only a slave would support a “Fulani” man in the person of Atiku. “I would rather die than become a slave” said the Benue State Governor while he explained the Fulani’s had caused many deaths in Benue State.

Na person wey no go school go think say na Ayu these people dey fight. https://t.co/HqKThUAUTM — Premier (@SodiqTade) November 7, 2022

Gov Ortom and Atiku belong to the same political party, the PDP.

Stay tuned