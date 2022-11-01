Soludo Denies Ordering Arrest of Anambra Billionaires over Govt’s Revenue Diversion

Advertisement



By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Charles Soludo has denied issuing order of arrest on some billionaires and prominent individuals in the state over diversion of state’s revenue.

Recall that a news report started trending on various online media platforms on Tuesday, November 1, alleging that the Governor had ordered the arrest of some stakeholders in the state over what it described as diversion of government’s revenues accruable from some flying revenue windows in their control. According to the report, the Governor said the arrest order should be effected if the said billionaires fail to appear before the Chairman, Flying Revenue Committee, Anambra State and Deputy Governor of the state, Dr. Onyekachukwu Ibezim on Wednesday November 2, 2022.

However, in a statement issued to newsmen on Tuesday, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Christian Aburime debunked the news report, which he further described as fake, baseless, unfounded, fictious, malicious and a figment of the imagination of the writer.

In the press statement, titled “Soludo Orders Arrest of Two Anambra Billionaires over State’s Revenue Diversion”, Mr. Aburime also advised Ndị Anambra to disregard the report; adding that it was fabricated by person(s) whose objective is yet to be unravelled.

The statement reads, “…The attention of Government of Anambra State has been drawn to a news report making the rounds with the above heading….

“The report is fake news, fabricated by person(s) whose objective is unknown. It is baseless and unfounded.

“Ndi Anambra are therefore advised to totally disregard the report as fictious, malicious and a figment of the imagination of the writer.

“Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo, CFR, is committed to the enthronement of transparency and promotion of law and order, being one of the five pillars of his administration.

“Ndi Anambra are urged to continue to support the state government’s vision of building a liveable and prosperous smart mega-city.”