Nigerian Police Arrest 4 Suspects For Killing Two Persons Over N20,000

The Delta State Command of the Nigeria Police Force says it has arrested four male suspects for the alleged murder of a 29-year-old man identified as Uguru Dominic and his friend.

A statement issued on Sunday by the Command’s spokesman, DSP Bright Edafe, said that the victims were killed for allegedly failing to pay N20,000 for work reportedly done for him.

According to the statement, the Divisional Police Officer of Sapele Division received a distress call on November 16, 2022, at about 0900hours that his landlord, one Uguru Dominic, aged 29, and his male friend, whose name and address were not known, were found dead in the bathroom.

“The caller suspected that they might have been murdered by unknown persons, and that the suspect made away with the victim’s Toyota Corolla car with Reg No. ABJ 271 white in colour.”

The statement titled “Delta State Police arrest four murder suspects who murdered their victims over twenty thousand naira (#20,000) disagreement,” said the DPO detailed detectives to unravel the mystery behind the deaths.

The statement partly read: “Consequently, the team swung into action, embarked on an intelligence led investigation which led to the arrest of one Ogadinma Francis A.K.A “Gentle”, aged 27 and the deceased Vehicle recovered from him.

“Suspect confessed that he did a filling job for the deceased and after working for him, he refused to pay him the agreed amount. The suspect also stated that he conspired with his friends to commit the crime.

“Acting on his confession, the three accomplices namely, Goodnews Abaje ‘m’ age 30yrs, Obunwa Kasim ‘m’ age 25yrs and Bright Osifo ‘m’ age 23yrs were arrested.

“They stated that the initial plan was to rob the victim, they tied them up till about 4:30 am and then forced him to transfer the sum of thirty-six thousand naira (N36,000) to one of the suspects’ account.”

The PPRO stated that the suspects revealed that they killed both of them after the payment because they felt the victims had recognised them and would probably report them to the police.

Edafe, however, noted that the state police commissioner, Muhammed Ali had directed that the case should be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation.

Source; https://saharareporters.com/2022/11/20/nigerian-police-arrest-4-suspects-killing-two-persons-over-n20000