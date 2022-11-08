Elections May Not Hold in 242 Polling Units with 142,261 Registered Voters in 10 Katsina LGs, Says INEC

Advertisement



The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Tuesday disclosed that 242 polling units with 142,261 registered voters in 10 Local Government Areas of Katsina State were under serious security threat.

The Commission’s Head of the Department of Electoral Operation in the state, Husseni Jaafar, who revealed this at a stakeholders meeting in Katsina, said the polling units may be affected in the forthcoming general elections.

He said: “We have 242 polling units in 10 security-prone local government areas of Katsina State with 142,261 registered voters. Before, there were 13 local government areas that were under security threat.

“But in an attempt to ensure that all elections are held in all polling units of the state, every month we sit with all the electoral officers of the LGAs after they have consultation with security officers and critical stakeholders in their respective local governments and discuss the prevailing situation.

“As we keep on reviewing the situation based on the reports we received from the electoral officers, presently we have only 10 local governments that we now confirm have security challenges that we can not hold elections there.

“But all the same, nobody can say what will happen in these 10 local governments tomorrow, and despite the fact that we have this problem the commission is still working within the electoral law to come up with another plan that will enable all eligible voters to vote”.

He said the electoral umpire has directed all the electoral officers of the affected local governments to liaise with security agencies, traditional and religious leaders in order to propose a safer place that would enable the commission to relocate the affected voters to cast their vote.

He added that the INEC has inaugurated a committee with a template under his leadership that would continue reviewing the security situation of the affected 242 polling units in the 10 local governments to ensure that all eligible voters in the state exercise their franchise in the forthcoming 2023 polls.