CD/HURIDE decry political violence in ebonyi state, points accusing finger at Gov. Umahi

The Human rights and pro-democracy groups have decried the unabated political violence in Ebonyi in which other political parties except for the All Progressives Congress (APC) were targets of attack during campaigns.

In a statement made available to newsmen in Abakaliki Ebonyi State, the Human Rights, Liberty Access and Peace Defenders’Foundation (HURIDE) and Campaign for Democracy (CD) South East Zone unequivocally condemned political intolerance in Ebonyi State which breeds violence, leading to the death of party supporters, while many others were severely injured.

In the statement endorsed by the Executive Director of HURIDE and South East chairman of CD in South East, Dede Uzor A.Uzor, the groups lambasted Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State for being behind most of the political violence in the State if not all.

Recently a coalition of Governorship candidates in the State addressed a press conference where they decried the rising political violence in the State.

They also called on the Inspector-General of Police (IG) to as a matter of urgency ensure that there is a peaceful and violence-free campaign in the State.

It however appears that the call by the coalition has not been yielding fruits as supporters of the Labour Party were a few weeks ago attacked at Okposi, Ohaozara Local Government Area of the state during a rally by armed men said to be the State Government sponsored Ebubeagu security outfit.

It was reported that three persons were shot and many others sustained various degrees of injuries as a result of politically orchestrated violence.

But the rights groups said that such attack by political opponents is condemnable and called the security outfits, especially the Nigerian Police not only to be impartial in the discharge of their duties but also to rise to the occasion to ensure hitch-free campaigns as well as the free, fair and credible election.

They also warned the Governor to stop creating tension in the state by allegedly sponsoring violence against perceived political opponents.

The groups said if this trend continues, they will not hesitate to call on international communities like the United States of America (USA), Great Britain, Canada and other European countries to declare him an enemy of democracy and rule of law.

The human rights body said they will equally ask them to deny the Governor and his aides behind political violence in Ebonyi State travelling visas.

In a related development, the group has called on the governor to immediately ends the ongoing war between the Izza and Effuim communities which has killed so many

citizens and security operatives including 5 of Nolan’s engineers whose whereabouts remained unknown, we call on the governor to set up a commission of enquiry who will find an immediate solution to the crisis.