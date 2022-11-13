CCB To Charge Fmr Gombe Commissioner/House Of Rep Candidate For Money Laundering

Advertisement



Following a recent publication by 247ureports.com exposing the excesses of a former Gombe State Commissioner for Education Hon Aishatu Muhammad Bose Ahmad, her daughter and her brother, Muhammad Suraj Barunde, [ See report here ] the anti-graft agencies of Nigeria have developed interest in furthering the case to the relevant authorities.

As gathered, the Code of conduct Bureau has intended plans file a case against the former Gombe State Commissioner for Education Hon Aishatu Muhammad Bose Ahmad, her daughter and her brother, Muhammad Suraj Barunde of NUPRC over an allegations of violations of of civil service rules and money laundering during her tenure in office.

It’s suspected that the former Commissioner has in conspiracy awarded so many contracts to herself and her family’s companies said to be Munaish Investment, Kamob Integrated and Best Tactics Nig. Ltd.

Hon. Aishatu Muhammad Bose Ahmad Bose is also said to be the Director in the Companies and a serving Commissioner at the same time. While Muhammad Suraj Barunde (Galadiman Gombe) works with the NUPRC was one of the Directors of the suspected Companies.

National Awareness Forum, a Civil Society Organizations base in Kaduna commended the effort of Code of Conduct Bureau for making efforts towards ensuring corrupt free Nigeria.