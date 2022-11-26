Buhari celebrates retired Col. Bello at 80, describes him as ‘refined military officer’

Advertisement



President Muhammadu Buhari has described the former Military Governor of the old Kano State, retired Col. Sani Bello, as “a refined military officer who embodies the shining virtues of military discipline.”

The president stated this in a goodwill message issued on Saturday in Abuja by his media aide, Malam Garba Shehu, to mark the 80th Birthday Anniversary of the retired Colonel.

President Buhari said: “Retired Col. Sani Bello was one of the most dynamic and young military officers appointed by the Murtala/Obasanjo regime to serve as Governor.”

The president noted with pride that Bello gave a good account of himself as a Governor of old Kano State, in spite of the state’s complexity and size.

“Since leaving military life, Bello returned home to identify himself with the aspirations of his people. He left military service to start a career in business, showing remarkable achievements in that field.

“As you celebrate your 80th birthday, I wish you many more years of good health and more divine blessings,” the president prayed for Bello.