Uzodimma appoints Ify Onyegbule as Imo Broadcasting Corporation D-G

Gov. Hope Uzodimma of Imo has appointed Ms Ify Onyegbule as the new Director-General of Imo Broadcasting Corporation (IBC).

The appointment is contained in a statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr Oguwike Nwachuku, on Monday in Owerri.

Uzodimma, who said that the appointment was with immediate effect, congratulated Onyegbule and urged her to bring to bear in IBC her years of experience and professional competence in the broadcast industry.

“Onyegbule, a strategic media and communications expert, is a graduate of Mass Communication from Ogun State Polytechnic.

”She had attended various courses, locally and internationally, which prepared her as an investigative reporter, social critic, publisher, author and activist.

”Her active experience in the broadcast industry spans 23 years across16 different radio and television stations in Nigeria.

“In the last nine years, Onyegbule has plied her trade in managerial capacity as Station Manager (Rockcity FM), Abeokuta; General Manager (Wave FM), Port Harcourt; acting General Manager (Reach FM), Owerri, and Consultant General Manager of Toast FM, Owerri,” the statement said.

It further said that the new director-general had published a book entitled: ‘How Did We Get Here?” to her credit.

”It is a manual for young media persons, an experiential and instructional book about the 25 mistakes that every radio and television presenter must avoid to build a career in the industry,” the statement said.