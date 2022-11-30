2023: You must be apolitical, IGP warns men

Advertisement



The Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba, has warned men of the Nigeria Police Force to be apolitical as 2023 general election draws near.

IGP Alkali handed down this warning in Umuahia, Abia State after inaugurating various projects in the state including Divisional Police Officer’s quarters in Eastern Ngwa Divisional Headquarters, Obingwa, Ubakala Divisional Headquarters, Police Children’s School in Obingwa LGA and Special Protection Unit, at the Zone 9 Headquarters, Umuahia.

Addressing his men, IGP Baba warned, “You must be apolitical, diligent, and firm. You don’t introduce primordial loyalty and other sentiments in your policing network, capacity, and ability.

“This is a period culminating into the election day and from the election day, we still move forward to after the election.

“Be a good ambassador of peace. The service is ready to partner with you. Members of the public are also going to support you when you are doing the right thing.

“Government is appreciating what you are doing and you must live above board. Every effort will be made to make your life better during the election. Your allowances will be paid.”

On the 2023 elections, the IGP advised, “We have a duty to police the election security before, during and after.

He said he was changing the face of police, adding “We are trying to provide policing to our people in the best way we know.

“We are on course. We should redouble our efforts and do more by providing service to the people. We will continue to ask, beg, and get our welfare improved”.

He disclosed that he was working on the salary arrears owed the police by the federal government, stating, “Government knows it is indeed owing us and we will get our indebtedness settled by the grace of God”.

He added, “Before the 2023 elections, we are expecting to graduate another 10,000 police officers from our Police Colleges.

“These police officers will be brought back to their respective states of origin, even their LGAs”.

Earlier, the Assistant Inspector General, AIG 9, Isaac Olutayo Akinmoyede, said the SPU was built through the resilience of the Commanding Officer, Igwe Gabriel Amaechi.

Speaking at the ceremony, Ikpeazu who had earlier handed over the other projects which he built to the IGP, assured that he would continue to provide logistics to security agencies to enable them discharge their duties effectively.

Source; https://punchng.com/2023-you-must-be-apolitical-igp-warns-men