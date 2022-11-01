Advertisement



Though nothing should be left to chances in next year’s general elections, but it is very obvious that the governorship flag-bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Sir Siminalayi Fubara is the next governor of Rivers State, Bro Felix Obuah, Director General, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Rivers State Campaign Council has declared.

The Director General of the PDP Campaign Council in Rivers State, Bro Obuah stated this while addressing a cross section of his followers from parts of the state who visited him in Port Harcourt.

The assurance he said, is predicated on the visible quality leadership and good governance that has become the hallmark of the PDP-led government in the state ably powered by His Excellency, Chief Bar. Nyesom Ezenwo Wike.

Bro Obuah pleaded with the followers to continue to toe the path of wisdom and cast their votes wisely, stressing that the PDP guber candidate, Sir Fubara has all the attributes required to sustain the infrastructural revolution in the state by Gov Wike for the interest of the larger Rivers majority.

“Everyone of you is therefore expected to be fully committed to this vision in your various localities and you will not regret it.

You know that government is a continuum. “The important thing is that His Excellency has established the legacy which has to be followed by the party till such a time good governance becomes the true and only character of political leadership in the State.

“That was the formula adopted by the largest democracies of the West. The organized system didn’t just fall from the blues. With your support and commitment it can be replicated in Rivers State, God being on our side”, Bro declared.