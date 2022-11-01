Hon. Jerome Igwe Mourns Mbazulike Amechi Condoles Family

Advertisement



By Izunna Okafor, Nnewi

The Labour Party House of Assembly candidate for Nnewi South Constituency II, Hon. Engr. Jerome Igwe has expressed sorrow over the demise of Nigeria’s first Aviation Minister and elder statesman, who passed away in November 1 at the age of 93.

Hon. Igwe, in a statement issued to newsmen on Tuesday, described Pa Amechi’s death as a big loss to Ndị Anambra, Ndị Igbo, Nigeria, Africa and humanity at large.

According to him, Amechi who was a Nationalist and the only surviving member of the Zikist Movement, lived a fulfilled, upright, reputable and impactful life worthy of emulation.

While praying for the eternal repose of Chief Amechi’s soul, Hon. Igwe also consoled and commiserated with the Amechi Family, praying God to give them the fortitude to bear the loss.

Popularly known as “The Boy Is Good” and “Dara Akụnwafor”, Chief Mbazulike Amechi died in the early hours of Tuesday in his country home, Ukpor, Nnewi South Local Government Area of Anambra State.