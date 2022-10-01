Hon. Aniagboso Greets Nigeria at 62, Says ‘Nigeria of Our Dream Still Possible’

Advertisement



By Izunna Okafor, Nnewi

The Transition Committee Chairman for Nnewi South Local Government Area of Anambra State, Hon. Ikenna Aniagboso has expressed optimism that Nigeria can still be great and even greater, through the collaborative effort and hardworks of the citizens.

Hon. Aniagboso made this known in a felicitation message to the people of the local government and Nigerians at large on the occasion of 62nd anniversary of Nigeria’s Independence Day.

While appreciating the Nigerians for their commitments and ardent contributions towards the development of the nation, he also harped on the need for the people to expedite efforts towards surmounting the various challenges presently bedeviling the nation and achieving the Nigeria of their dream.

His message reads in full, “Greetings, my dear people of Nnewi South. It is no longer news that today marks the 62nd Independence Day Anniversary of our country, Nigeria.

“In the spirit of this commemoration, it is my pleasure to bring you my special Independence Day greetings, beholding what today holds for us in the history of our dear country.

“It is also my pleasure to hail us on this day for our individual and collective efforts and contributions towards the growth and development of our nation. We may not know, but our little efforts and patriotism mean a lot to the country. Hence, Nigeria is a product of our individual and collective efforts and hardwork, both past and present. We fought for our freedom. We made our dreams a reality. That is why today, we have a Nigeria of independence status.

“The day also calls for remembrace of dear our heroes and heroines who fought tooth and nail to realize the freedom of our dear country, both the living and the dead, most especially those who died in the struggle.

“My dear people, despite the situation of things in Nigeria today and the challenges that confront the nation and her citizens, we must not let these efforts of our heroes past be in vain, as is contained in our National Anthem.

“Having secured the freedom which was one of our dreams then, we must also work hard to build the Nigeria of our dream today. And the grassroot is very pivotal in achieving this.

“We at the grassroot level shall continue to do our best to make this dreamed country of ours a reality.

“On our side as the government, we have outlined a series of programs and plans that we intend to achieve, most especially those that involved Public/Private Partnership. And I will also do everything within my capacity to improve the social and infrastructural wellbeing of our people, in line with the vision of our amiable Governor, Prof. Charles Chukwuma Soludo for the state.

“As today also marks the beginning of a new month, it is also my prayer that this month will usher us into greater blessings and testimonies.

“God bless Nnewi South, God bless Anambra State, God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Happy Independence Day, my beloved people.”