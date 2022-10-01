Nigeria At 62: Governor Umahi Felicitates With President Muhammadu Buhari, Nigerians

Advertisement



~Pays Tribute To Ebonyi Founding Fathers For Sacrifices.

From Mba Nnenna- Abakaliki.

Governor David Nweze Umahi has congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari and entire Nigerians on the occasion of Nigeria’s 62nd Independence Day anniversary celebration.

Governor Umahi made the felicitation in a goodwill message he sent to the President and made available to journalists in Abakaliki, Friday.

Governor Umahi appreciated Nigerians for their sacrifices in ensuring the unity of the Nation, despite daunting economic and security challenges in parts of the Country.

“As we mark this symbolic celebration of Nigeria at 62 and Ebonyi State at 26, we have the honour to convey our profound felicitations to the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR on this auspicious 2022 Independence celebration.

“We thank God for the unity of purpose and shared vision in our democratic journey as an independent nation.

“We congratulate fellow Nigerians for their commitment towards a progressive Nigeria, despite daunting challenges.”

“We specially felicitate with the good people of Ebonyi State on this remarkable moment of the celebration of our emancipation as a people that were once criminally neglected.

“Our founding fathers passed through thick and thin to give us freedom and a sense of hope. We therefore pay homage to them as the standard bearers of the vision we share for the development of our State.”

The Governor explained that this year’s Independence celebration is a major national celebration that ushers in the 2023 campaign/general election. Adding, “it is historic as it is the last Independence day Celebration that will usher in another dispensation of government, both at the National and State levels.

“It is symbolic as it is a moment to render rewarding accounts of our stewardship in our two term mandate to serve the people of Ebonyi state.

“Our stewardship is inspired by our covenant with God to make the State one of the best economies of the nation.

“By God’s grace, we have remained faithful to our promise to deliver transparent and God-fearing governance that is based on integrity and dignity.

“We value and cherish the collaborations that stimulated our achievements and we therefore use this medium to convey our deepest appreciation to all who stood by us.”

Governor Umahi wished Nigerians and Ebonyi Citizens a memorable Independence celebration.