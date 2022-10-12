Buhari swears in CJN Ariwoola, presides over FEC

President Muhammadu Buhari has sworn in Justice Olukayode Ariwoola as substantive Chief Justice of Nigeria at the Council chamber of the State House, Abuja, on Wednesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the swearing in of Ariwoola followed his confirmation by the Senate on Sept 21 three months after his appointment by the president.

Ariwoola took the judicial oath of office In a brief ceremony shortly before the commencement of the weekly virtual meeting of Federal Executive Council (FEC), chaired by the president.

NAN reports that the event was witnessed by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, some cabinet Ministers, other justices of the Supreme Court, the Governors of Oyo and Ondo States, Seyi Makinde and Rotimi Akeredolu respectively.

Ariwoola was appointed as acting CJN on June 27, following the resignation of Justice Tanko Muhammad, on health grounds.

Justice Ariwoola was appointed a Justice of the Supreme Court on Nov. 22, 2011 by President Goodluck Jonathan.

He is an indigene of Iseyin in Oyo State

Speaking to State House correspondents after the swearing in, the CJN appealed to politicians in the country to allow the judiciary function properly as the 2023 elections approach while promising reforms at the apex court.

Makinde, who also spoke to the correspondents, expressed gratitude on behalf of the people and government of Oyo state to the president.

Meanwhile, the Council observed a minute silence in honour of former Minister for Special Duties and Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Vincent Ogbulafor, who died recently.