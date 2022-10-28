Bonaventure Enemali Appointed into Advisory Panel of UN-IPGC

Advertisement



By Ebuka Onyekwelu

Hon. Bonaventure Enemali, former Anambra State Commissioner, has been appointed into the Advisory Panel Committee on Governance, Democracy and Electoral Process of the United Nations- International Peace and Governance Council – UN-IPGC. The appointment was conferred on Enemali, on Thursday October 27th, in Kigali, Rwanda.

Hon. Bonaventure Enemali at the time he was Anambra State Commissioner for Youth, was one of the youngest Commissioners in Nigeria.

His appointment into the Advisory Panel of the UN-IPGC came barely seven months of leaving office, as Anambra State Commissioner for Land.

During the event in Kigali on Thursday, Bonaventure Enemali was also conferred with an award of honour, when he was decorated as UN Commander of Peace – UN COP.

The event which was attended by diplomats and UN envoys across Africa, was chaired by the UN Head of Mission, UN-IPGC in Africa; His Excellency Amb. Dr. Jonathan Ojadah.

Enemali’s decoration of honour, was performed by Dr. Ojadah, after his letter of appointment was handed to him by the Head of Mission. By this, Enemalinhas now joined the handful of UN-IPGC Council members, globally.

The UN-IPGC is an international civil society organisation with headquarters in the US and offices across the globe, for diplomatic missions. Top on its agenda by 2030 is good governance, poverty eradication, and peace building through engagement of stakeholders. It is a reputable international organisation in partnership with several organs and agencies of the United Nations, in the latter’s bid to delivering its global mandate.