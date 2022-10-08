Anambra Boat Mishap:  Soludo Condoles with Families of Victims

Advertisement



By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Anambra State Governor, Professor Chukwuma Charles Soludo, CFR has sympathized with the families of persons involved in the boat mishap that occured in Umunnankwo Community in Ogbaru Council Area of the State.

Recall that an engine boat fully laden with passengers on their way to Nkwo Ogbakuba was said to have capsized around Umunankwo Ossomala Bridge on Saturday morning.

It was gathered that tens of people are still unaccounted for in the unfortunate incident, though search is still ongoing.

According to a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Soludo, Mr. Christian Aburime, the Governor described the incident as shocking and unfortunate.

He quoted the Governor as saying “This development is still a shock to the government and good people of Anambra State. I sympathize with the families of people involved.”

According to him, the Governor, while regretting the unfortunate incident, further stated that several interventions have been sent by government to various IDP camps within the State.

Aburime said the Governor also assured that his government will continue to do its best to reduce the negative effects of the flood disaster, just as he called for a permanent solution to it yearly occurrence