Flood: How Scores Died in Anambra Boat Mishap

Advertisement



By Izunna Okafor, Onitsha

It was tragic on Saturday in Anambra State, as an engine boat loaded with about 85 passengers reportedly capsized, with no fewer than 76 persons feared dead in the state.

Reports have it that the ill-fated boat, which had about 85 persons on board, took off from Onukwu Bridge and was heading to Nkwo market, Ogbakuba in Ogbaru Local Government Area, Anambra State, before it capsized.

Confirming the mishap, a source from the Anambra State Emergency Management Authority (SEMA) who pleaded anonymity said the incident happened on Saturday morning.

“It has happened. An engine boat that loaded about 85 passengers at Onukwu bridge Ossomala enroute to Nkwo Ogbakuba Market capsized this morning. Only nine passengers were rescued, the rest are yet to be seen.

“I wasn’t there when the boat loaded but the information we got unofficially is that it loaded 85.”