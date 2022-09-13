Umeadi Condemns Attack on Senator Ubah, Mourns Onowu Nri, Other Victims

Advertisement

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Prof. Peter Umeadi has condemned the recent assasination attempt on the Senator representing Anambra South, Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, who was attacked last Sunday at Nkwọ Enugwu-Ukwu, Njikoka Local Government Area of the state, during which about ten persons were gunned down.

Prof. Umeadi, in a statement signed by his media aide, Mr. Ifeanyi Afuba, on Tuesday, described the attack as barbaric, and noted that such does not represent the character of Ndị Anambra or Ndị Igbo.

While expressing his heartfelt condolences to the families of victims killed in the tragedy, Prof. Umeadi, who is a former Chief Judge of Anambra State, specially condoled with the family of Chief Onyekozulu Nnoli (Onowu na Nri) whom the assassins also gunned down while he stopped-by to drop someone at the market, as they mistook him to be part of Ubah’s convoy.

“He was a gentleman and a lover of the arts who joined me at Nri on August 21, 2021, when I hosted poets from all over the country at the Return to Idoto 3 in honour of late Christopher Okigbo. May his gentle soul and the souls of all that fell to the assassins bullet on that day rest in peace. Amen,” he said.

Prof. Umeadi commended the efforts of those who rushed to render help to the victims after the shooting incidents.

He called on the State Police Command and other security agencies in the state to intensify actions and investigations to ensure that those behind the attack, under any disguise, are apprehended and brought to book, to serve as deterrent to others.