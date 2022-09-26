Osuchukwu Inaugurated As Coordinator of Anambra Wikimedia Network

Advertisement

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

It was a gathering of intellectuals and passionate individuals, as the Anambra Network of the Wikimedia Usergroup Nigeria was launched in in the state.

The event which held over the weekend at the Nigerian Book Foundation in Awka, Anambra State capital, attracted some top officials of Wikimedia Usergroup Nigeria, members of the Wikimedia Usergroup in Anambra State, librarians, writers and other members of the the public.

The Anambra newly-inaugurated Anambra Network of the Wikimedia Usergroup Nigeria has Dr. Ngozi Perpetual Osuchukwu as the Coordinator, and Dr. Nkem Osuigwe as the Advisor/Supervisor; while Mrs. Adaora Ugoezue and Mr. Timothy Chibuike Ezenwanne are the the Assistant Coordinators respectively.

Speaking at the event while inaugurating the Network, the Chairman, Board of Trustees, Wikimedia Nigerian Foundation and President, Wikimedia Usergroup Nigeria, Mr. Olushola Olaniyan explained that the Wikimedia Usergroup is one of the over 170 international affiliates of Wikipedia, the largest online encyclopedia, created for primary purpose of spreading knowledge and allowing individuals with internet to access and also contribute their knowledge and ensure that knowledge is spread across.

He said the launching of the Anambra Network of the Wikimedia Usergroup was basically part of their strategies to spread the idea of Wikimedia across the different parts of the country and down to the grassroot; even as he urged the members and leadership of the newly-inaugurated Anambra Wikimedia Network to expedite actions and efforts towards promoting, popularizing and contributing to the growth of Wikipedia in Anambra State.

In their separate ramarks, the Community Lead of Wikimedia Usergroup, Nigeria, Mr. Kayode Yussuf; and the Project Director, Wikimedia Usergroup Nigeria, Mr. Ayokanmi Oyeyemi, informed the leadership of the Anambra Network of the roles expected of them, advised them to ensure that they and members of the Network in the state participate actively in the different projects and activities of the Wikimedia Usergroup; while also assuring them of their unalloyed supports to help them succeed in their new roles.

Responding, on behalf of the team, the Coordinator of the newly-launched Anambra Network, Dr. Ngozi Osuchukwu hailed the participants for making out time to attend the event which started with a two-day regional Train the Trainers program that also held in Awka, and also appreciated the Wikimedia Usergroup Nigeria for finding her worthy of the new position as the Coordinator of the Wikimedia Community in Anambra State.

While acknowledging that every higher position comes with higher responsibilities and expectations, Dr. Osuchukwu, who has thousands of Igbo and English edits to her credit on the Wikipedia, solicited the massive support of the members of the Anambra Wikimedia Community, to enable her and her leadership perform exceedingly well in leading and piloting the affairs of the Community in Anambra State.

Earlier speaking, the Advisor/Supervisor of the Anambra Wikimedia Network, Dr. Nkem Osuigwe, who recently won the Wikimedian of the Year 2022 (globally), also revealed that over 1.8 billion unique devices visit Wikipedia every month; and expressed optimism that the establishment of the Wikimedia Network in Anambra State will help in no small measure in opening up and contributing knowledge about the state to be on the global resource, so that contents about Anambra and users from the state are popularly seen on the Wikipedia and its sister projects.

In their separate ramarks, the Director, Anambra State Library Board, Dr. Nkechi Udeze, and some other participants at the event, Prof. Mercy Anyaegbu, Dr. Hope Chikaodiri, and Lady V. Ezejiofor appreciated organizers of the event, congratulated the newly-inaugurated leadership the Anambra Wikimedia Network; and also aired their views and suggestions on how Wikimedia activities could be improved, to enhance more participation and contributions from Wikimedians, especially those who are new in the system.

The newly-inaugurated Coordinator of the Anambra Network of Wikimedia Usergroup, Dr. Ngozi Perpetual Osuchukwu is an alumnus of Girls Secondary School, Onitsha; Federation Polytechnic, Oko; Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka; and Ignatius Ajuru University, Port-harcourt, and holds ND, HND, BLIS, PGDE, MLS, and PhD in Library and Information Sciences.

Dr. Osuchukwu is also a lecturer, a Certified Librarian of Nigeria (CLN), and a Development Practitioner. She is also an advocate with special interest in community information, health awareness and engagement, and social justice.

She has presented and published articles, wildly, and is passionate about information services and awareness.