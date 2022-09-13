Nnewi South LG Chairman Hails Chisco Boss at 66, Calls Him Great Philanthropist

Advertisement

By Izunna Okafor, Nnewi

The Transition Committee Chairman for Nnewi South Local Government Area of Anambra State, Hon. Ikenna Aniagboso has congratulated and felicitated with the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of Chisco Transport, a subsidiary of Chisco Groups, Chief Dr. Chidi Anyaegbu, MFR, as he marks his 66th birthday.

Hon. Aniagboso announced, in his felicitation message on Tuesday, described Chief Anyaegbu as a special gift to his generation, owing to his enormous philanthropic gestures and other numerous ways he has been a source of hope, inspiration, favour, and blessings to mankind and the society at large.

The Nnewi South helmsman made special reference to the Chisco Medical Mission, which Chief Anyaegbu sponsors and hosts annually in his hometown, Amichi, with people from different parts of the country who have different kinds of ailments coming to receive free medicare from team of medical experts from the US.

He also commended him for establishing and funding the Chisco Institute of Transportation Studies in Nnamdi Azikiwe University, where he recently gave a support of ₦100m; and the Chisco Education Foundation through which he offers scholarship to deserving individuals from different parts of the country.

Hon. Aniagboso, while enumerating Chief Anyaegbu’s other selfless service to humanity, greeted him on behalf of Ndị Nnewi South, and also wished him long life and good health, while also praying God to continue blessing and using him to put smile in the faces of people.

“As you celebrate your 66th birthday, I, on behalf of the good people of Nnewi South Local Government Area, wish you God’s blessings and protection, good health and strength, and many happy returns of the day,” he said.

Born September 13, 1956, Chief Anyaegbu is the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Chisco Group. He was conferred with a Doctorate Degree in Business Administration (Honoris Causa) by Penn State University, USA in 1996. He is a Fellow, Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport (International) London and possesses the Business Certificate Award by the University of Houston USA.

Chief Anyaegbu is a Fellow, Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport Nigeria, and was conferred an honorary Senior Fellowship by the Institute of Internal Auditors of Nigeria. He was also awarded a Certificate of Excellence for Exemplary Leadership and Integrity by the Institute of Internal Auditors of Nigeria, Awarded West African beacon of hope by the West African Student Union. He was awarded the Honorary Member of dependable resources of Ecumenical Center by former President Obasanjo, GCFR and he also received the prestigious Federal Government award of Member of the Order of the Federal Republic (MFR). He was appointed as one of 100 distinguished Nigerians Bid Ambassadors for Abuja 2014 (Common Wealth Games).

Chief Dr. Anyaegbu’s conglomerate, is the Chisco Group of Companies which comprises Chisco Transport Nigeria Limited, Chisco Express, CTN Express LTD, Villa Angelia Hotel, Angel Park Place Hotel, Havillah Oil, Chisco Haulage, and Keenline Investment Limited.