It wasn’t easy beating Nigeria, Ghana’s CHAN team coach says

Advertisement

Bismark Kobby-Mensah, the Assistant Coach of Ghana’s Black Galaxies, on Saturday said his team did not have it easy beating Nigeria to qualify for the 2022 African Nations Championship (CHAN).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Nigeria’s Super Eagles team B failed to qualify for the 2022 CHAN after losing 4-5 to Ghana via a penalty kicks shootout.

The CHAN qualifying final round second leg match played at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja saw Nigeria scoring two goals to level 2-2 on goals aggregate.

Ghana won the first leg in Cape Coast 2-0 on Sunday, and opted for a contain-and-counter strategy in Abuja.

However, two well-taken second half goals by Muhammed Zulkifilu and Chijioke Akuneto drew the fixture level and meant the lottery of penalty kicks would decide the winners.

Substitute Maurice Chukwu saw his penalty kick (Nigera’s third) hit the crossbar in the shootout to hand Ghana the ticket to January’s 7th CHAN finals in Algeria.

Kobby-Mensah who spoke to newsmen during a post-match conference expressed joy at his team’s victory, admitting however that it was a very difficult match against Nigeria.

“It’s a great feeling because for some years now we have not been able to qualify.

“Coming here and playing against Nigeria, even though we took a good lead from the first leg, which was not a commanding one, wasn’t easy. This is because we know Nigeria are a very good side.

“So, coming here we knew it was always going to be difficult and it was indeed a pulsating encounter. However, I think that we gave some easy goals away.

“But at the end of the day, we just wanted to qualify and we have done just that and we are all happy,” he said.

The coach recalled that the team’s head coach Annor Walker had predicted prior to the second leg encounter that it was going to be difficult for Nigeria to turn things around.

He noted that their strategy was to defend very deep and catch the Super Eagles on the counter.

“Yes, we defended well and struggled at the latter stages of the game. But, at the end of the day, we wanted to qualify and we have done that.

“Football is like that sometimes, but what is important is the end result. The end result in this case is that Ghana have taken their place in Algeria,” Kobby-Mensah said.

Also, Gladson Awako, the Ghanaian team’s captain, noted that it was not easy right from the onset and throughout the preparation period, adding that his team really deserved to qualify.

“I believe we really worked hard for this and deserve to be in the 2022 CHAN tournament.

“It’s been eight years now that we have not been able to qualify for this particular tournament.

“But we spoke to ourselves as a group and promised to work on our mentality and go ahead to change the narrative.

“We worked so hard and I think we have achieved what we planned. I am very happy to be leading this victorious team. It’s not about me alone, but it is a teamwork.

“We did this together with the technical crew, the management, as well as our football federation,” he said.