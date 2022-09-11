In Anambra, Police Capture Criminal Involved Raping a Hotel Staff

Advertisement

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Anambra State Police Command has arrested the leader of a criminal gang who recently robbed a hotel in Ndikelionwu, Orumba North Local Government Area of the state, where a female staff was also raped during the robbery incident.

The Command’s Spokesperson, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu made this known in a statement issued to newsmen on Sunday.

The statement reads: “Police Operatives attached to Oko divisional headquarters acting on a credible information in the early hours of 6/9/2022 bursted a criminal hideout, in an uncompleted building along Oko – Ufuma expressway in Orumba North L.G.A.

“Operatives arrested one Okechukwu Okpo ‘M’ age 24 years of Ndobasi village, Ebonyi State. One locally fabricated pistol, two live cartridges and three plasma television were recovered.

“The criminal gang on sighting the police vehicle opened fire on the operatives, who responded swiftly, engaging the armed robbers in a gun battle. While other gang members fled the scene, Okechukwu was captured.

“Preliminary investigations show that the gang was responsible for over 25 armed robbery, kidnapping, and car-snatching incidents that have happened along Oko—Ufuma—Uga—Amaokpala Expressway, among others .

“The most recent, according to the confessional statement of the suspect (Okechukwu) was an attack in a hotel at Ndikelionwu on 13/8/2022, where a female staff was raped and the gang also made away with three television and other items. Efforts are ongoing to arrest other fleeing gang members.”

While noting that four other suspected criminals have been arrested in a separate incident; he said the suspects were arrested in conjunction with local security, and include; one Chukwubike Anieto ‘m’ aged 20 years from Agulu, Chukwuemerie Ike ‘m’ aged 36 years from Agulu, Chidera Muo ‘m’ aged 25 years from Neni and Chukwuma Israel ‘m’ aged 28 years all residing at Umuezeani village Akwaeze.

“We recovered one berreta pistol, three motorcycles, one axe, three machetes, one police belt, one Sumec generator, thirteen different brands of phones and other incriminating items.

“Interrogation by the police operatives revealed that the gang attacked a police Constable, dispossessed him of his personal belonging on 29/8/2022 along Umukabia Okofia village, Neni. Also most recently, the gang were caught in the act on 9/9/2022 in an attempt to rob a lady of her belonging along Okofia village, Neni.”