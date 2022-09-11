Awka Leadership Crisis: More Drama As Soludo Bars Factional PG, Anagor

Advertisement

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Barely 24 hours after the widely-hailed bar on the factional monarch of Awka kingdom, Chief, Mr. Austin Ndigwe, (popularly known as Uzu Awka) by Anambra State Government, the government has also proclaimed bar on Ndigwe’s ally, Chief Emeka Anagor from Parading himself as the President General of Awka Development Union.

It was gathered that Anagor has been working hand-in-hand with the outlawed monarch, Ndigwe, even without certificate of recognition as the president general from the state government.

However, the Anambra State Government, in a letter signed by the State Commissioner for the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Hon. Tony Collins Nwabunwanne, has warned Anagor to impersonating the President General of Awka Development Union forthwith, as any further actions would attract severe sanction.

Although, the letter, dated September 7, was said to have been written earlier before that of Saturday, September 10 and the incidents that accompanied it at Uzu Awka’s palace; the letter was not earlier in the public know, until it was made public on Sunday, September 11.

The state government, in the letter addressed to Chief Anagor, affirmed is Barr. Kanayo Nwogbo as the only duly recognized President-General of Awka Development Union.

Recall that a dramatic brouhaha had ensued in Awka kingdom on Saturday, as armed security men, acting on the order of the state government, stormed the palace of the factional monarch of Awka kingdom, Chief Ndigwe, where they chased away the guests who came from far and near on the invitation of the monarch, who was billed to celebrate the new yam festival of the community yesterday. The armed men, after chasing away the guests, also sealed the palace of the factional monarch, even as the statement government in a later statement, affirmed the position of Igwe Gibson Nwosu (Eze Uzu) as the only duly recognized traditional ruler of Awka kingdom, and warned Ndigwe to desist from impersonating or parading himself as Awka monarch.

The drama, is, however, gradually unfolding, as some yet-to-be-confirmed reports allege that Chief Ndigwe is already on the move to initiate a legal battle against the state government.