Six Arrested for Attacking Officers Who Sealed Uzu Awka’s Palace

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The Anambra State Police Command has arrested six persons for attacking police officers while they were carrying out their assigned lawful duty of maintaining law and order yesterday, in Awka.

Recall that officers of the Command, on Saturday, stormed the residence of an outlawed factional monarch of Awka, one Mr. Augustine Ndigwe; where they also chased away all the guests who came to join him to celebrate new yam festival, and also sealed the palace.

It was gathered that a group of hoodlums, however, launched attack on the police officers while carrying out the operation.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, in a press release issued on Sunday, revealed that the suspects have all been arrested and are currently in the police custody

The statement reads: “Today 11/9/2022 we wish to let the members of the public, especially Ndi Anambra, know that, the deployment of police operatives yesterday 10/9/2022 within the residence of Augustine Ndigwe in Awka, is to make sure there is no break down of law and order in Awka community.

“Meanwhile, one Mr. Nwokoye who led the attack on police officers is in custody with five others. The suspects have been transferred to State Criminal Investigations Department, for investigations.

“The situation is being monitored and further development shall be communicated.”