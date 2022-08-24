Soludo Expresses Shock Over Anambra Lawmaker, Dr. Nnamdi Okafor’s Sudden Demise,

Advertisement

Governor of Anambra State, Professor Charles Chukwuma Soludo, CFR has expressed shock over the sudden death of Anambra State lawmaker, representing Awka South Constituency One in the House of Assembly, Dr. Nnamdi Okafor who doubles as the Majority Leader of the House.

“It is shocking that the State Assembly lost another lawmaker to the cold hands of death, coming barely three months after the demise of the lawmaker representing Aguata Two Constituency, Hon. Okechukwu Okoye”.

“Dr. Nnamdi Okafor was an active participant at the 7th Assembly who devoted his time and energy to represent his constituency. He’ll be sorely missed”.

“Onbehalf of Anambra State Government, may I use this medium to convey my sympathy to those he left behind, including his family, Awka Constituency One and Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Uche Okafor as well as other lawmakers. Indeed, life is ephemeral. May the living continue to reflect on the essence of life and live for the good of the society like Dr. Okafor did”.

Dr. Okafor reportedly slumped at Sandton City Johannesburg, South Africa where he was attending a statutory training session of members of Anambra State House of Assembly.

Christian Aburime

Press Secretary to the Governor