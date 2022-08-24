Your arrogance will earn Atiku another electoral failure, Group tells Lamido

A socio-political group, the One Nigeria Movement (ONM) has said thatthe display of arrogance by former Governor of Jigawa State, AlhajiSule Lamido and others around the PDP presidential candidate, AlhajiAtiku Abubakar, will cost him the 2023 election.The group said utterances of Lamido in recent times are not onlyinimical to the unity of Nigeria, but a sign that the PDP presidentialcandidate was already being caged by a group who appeared to seeothers as nobody.According to a statement on Wednesday, by its ConvenerGeneral, Ahmed Sodiq-Mugoro and Secretary, Babatunde Aliyu, ONM, said,listening to a over 70 years Sule Lamido talk the way he did onChannels Television yesterday, it was clear that Atiku and thosearound him do not want to win any election.The group also said calling Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers Stateemperor by someone like Lamido who after being governor of JigawaState for eight years, have imposed his own son as PDP governorshipcandidate is to say the least, hypocritical.It said a situation where a younger Governor Wike is maintaining somekind of decorum while a over 70 year-old man like Lamido is speakingrecklessly is appalling.Lamido had said both members of Atiku and Wike’s team who met in PortHarcourt, Rivers State were simply well-wishers and that they are notknown from the party.Reacting, the ONM said it was obvious that Atiku and those around himlike Lamido do not want Governor Wike and his men. Those with Atikuappeared like people who already have the votes in their inner pocketsand are only waiting for him (Atiku) to be pronounced winner.However, it is our belief that even if you know that you have won anelection, you still don’t have to rob it on the face of your opponentsbefore voting and declaration of results, with a over 70 year-old manjumping from one media house to another to speak like others do notmatter.Most importantly, if Atiku, who is called a unifier is unable to unifyhis own house, how will he be able unite Nigerians if he is electedpresident?The ONM said by the  actions and utterances of people around Atiku, itshould be clear to Wike and those with him that no agreement will berespected, adding they should stop seeking peace with Atiku and hismen.

