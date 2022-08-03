Christian clergies embark on issuance of identification numbers for Nigerian clergies

Advertisement



By CHUKS EKE

Christian clergies, under the aegis of Christian Association of Clergies in Nigeria, CACN has embarked on the issuance of identification numbers for all the Christian clergies in the country.

They said the recent appearance of some persons in Bishopric regalia during the unveiling of Kashim Shettima as the All Progressives Congress, APC running mate to its presidential candidate, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu has accentuated the need to issue identification numbers to all the Christian clergies in Nigeria for easy and proper identifications.

National Coordinator of CACN, His Lordship, Justice Alpha Ikpeama and National Secretary, His Lordship, Bishop Joseph Ajujungwa who disclosed this in a joint press statement issued to newsmen in Onitsha, Anambra state, yesterday, noted that like any other identification number obtainable in developed world, the identification number would be a veritable proof of authenticity within the Christian community.

Ikpeama and Ajujungwa further clarified that the measure would equally help to forestall impersonation of any kind that could jeopardize Christian activities in the country.

“It would also serve as a guide for ministers’ information, as a compendium for accessibility of information, offer avenue for partnership and data-bank information generation exchange, a unifying platform to the body of Christ and serve the purpose of globalization”.

They contended that this idea was muted after the clergies reflected and shared their views on the state of affairs and false approach in Christianity and now promised to embark on moves towards a rescue mission for the state of Nigerian churches/ministers.

They further disclosed that this would be done in collaboration with the Bible Family Christian Media also known as the Bible Media, a global Christian research and publicity network that publishes online to substantiate the supremacy and authority of the Holy Bible, the word of eternal truth, educative information, news, events and stories from region to region, state to state, country to country and continent to continent.

Arguing that all the professional bodies, particularly the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA have their identification number and even most recently Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra state issued a warning that even the native doctors should be identified with identification number, CACN therefore called on all concerned bodies to cooperate with the clergies and the Bible Media to actualize this noble mission which they said would be done under each Christian bloc, while six months period would be given for accomplishing same.

CACN congratulated His Eminence, Rt. Rev. Daniel Okoh for his emergence as the new President of the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN and pledged their unalloyed support to him as according to them, “together, we will lift the banner of our Lord Jesus Christ high in Nigeria”.