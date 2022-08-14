Anambra Govt Rescues 3 Rape Victims, Reassures Protection of Child Rights

Advertisement

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Anambra State Government has reassured of stiffer punishments for rapists and child traffickers and human rights abusers in the state, as one of the strategies to ending rape and other related crimes in the state.

Mrs. Obinabo who recently intervened in cases of some victims of sexual defilement, also condemned such dastardly act, and stated that the government of Professor Chukwuma Soludo is out to prosecute people found guilty of rape and child defilement charges.

She enjoined parents, guardians and everyone to put all hands on deck to achieve a liveable and prosperous Anambra state, where rights of women and children will be protected.

Recall that the victims, who are eight, fourteen and fifteen years of age, were sexually abused at Ifitedunu, Agulu and Ozubulu respectively.

The eight-year-old victim, a native of Ifitedunu in Dunkofia Local Government Area of the state, informed the Commissioner that she was sexually abused by her guardian, one Victor Gbajie.

The victim, who was brought by her grandmother, Mrs. Christiana Akpu, amid tears, is currently receiving treatment at Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University Teaching Hospital, Amaku Awka, following complications as a result of the rape incident, which medical report said has affected her kidney.

Meanwhile the fourteen-year-old victim, who hails from Abia State, but resident in Nneogidi village, Agulu, Anaocha Local Government Area, was brutally raped when she went to make sales for her mother.

According to her, the man who raped her and who also stays in the neighborhood, requested for ‘‘akara,’’ but she was shocked at how things turned out when she went to deliver the ‘‘akara’’.

In tears, she recalled that despite her cry for help, no one was able to come to her aid because of noise from a generator in the compound where she was raped.

Same was the story of the fifteen-year-old girl from Ozubulu in Ekwusigo Local Government Area, who was allegedly raped by one Oluchukwu Obi, who is said to be in his forties.

It was alleged that the suspect, who was said to be a tenant in Ngozi Nwanya’s compound in Ozubulu, forcefully had carnal knowledge of the girl when she went to deliver noodles he ordered.

After listening to the stories of the victims, whom she had rescued, the Commissioner encouraged everyone to be vigilant and always report such incidents to Anambra State Ministry of Women and Social Welfare for immediate action.

Although the suspects have currently in police custody, the women and social welfare Commissioner has mandated that the cases be charged to the Children and Special Offences Court in Awka for immediate commencement of hearing.